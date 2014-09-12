(Adds analyst comment, data details and context)
BRASILIA, Sept 12 Economic activity in Brazil
rebounded sharply in July despite a bigger-than-expected drop in
retail sales and slight gains in industrial activity during the
same month, central bank data showed on Friday.
The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
rose 1.50 percent in July from June in seasonally
adjusted terms, above market estimates for an increase of 0.8
percent.
"It is surprising to see such a good number because we had
two sectors that did not perform that well that month," said
Jankiel Santos, chief economist with Espirito Santo Investment
Bank. "The central bank does not release more details on that
number, which makes it difficult for us to evaluate the
figures."
The central bank's IBC-Br index, which tries to anticipate
economic growth figures, has many times been at odds with
benchmark GDP results released by Brazil's statistics agency,
IBGE.
Retail sales posted their biggest monthly decline in nearly
six years in July while industrial output rose a mere 0.7
percent that month as the country's economy continues to drag.
The index showed the economy activity rebounded as the
soccer World Cup wound down and factories and shops went back to
normal. In June, activity plunged after businesses shut down due
to holidays in cities that held tournament matches.
The government partly blamed the string of holidays for
sinking the economy into recession in the first half of the
year.
The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and
services sectors, dropped a non-seasonally adjusted 0.23 percent
over the same month a year ago.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W
Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)