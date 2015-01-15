(Adds revision to October data and context)
BRASILIA Jan 15 Brazil's economic activity rose
slightly in November after a surprise drop in the previous
month, with the mild recovery still pointing to a lackluster
fourth quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.04
percent from October in seasonally adjusted terms, above the
median estimate for a 0.20 percent drop.
The bank revised the index for October to a 0.12 percent
drop from a slide of 0.26 percent.
A sharp drop in business and consumer confidence during the
presidency of leftist Dilma Rousseff has dented investment and
dragged down the once-booming Brazilian economy.
The IBC-Br index, a gauge of activity in the farming,
industry and service sectors, indicates a weak performance in
the fourth quarter as industrial activity and exports fall and
domestic consumption weakens further.
To regain the markets' trust, Rousseff has signaled she
would leave behind some of the interventionist policies that
scared off investors. Her second four-year term started on Jan.
1.
