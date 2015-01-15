(Adds revision to October data and context)

BRASILIA Jan 15 Brazil's economic activity rose slightly in November after a surprise drop in the previous month, with the mild recovery still pointing to a lackluster fourth quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.04 percent from October in seasonally adjusted terms, above the median estimate for a 0.20 percent drop.

The bank revised the index for October to a 0.12 percent drop from a slide of 0.26 percent.

A sharp drop in business and consumer confidence during the presidency of leftist Dilma Rousseff has dented investment and dragged down the once-booming Brazilian economy.

The IBC-Br index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and service sectors, indicates a weak performance in the fourth quarter as industrial activity and exports fall and domestic consumption weakens further.

To regain the markets' trust, Rousseff has signaled she would leave behind some of the interventionist policies that scared off investors. Her second four-year term started on Jan. 1.