BRASILIA Feb 12 Brazilian economy activity
slipped in 2014, according to a central bank index released on
Thursday, raising the prospect that gross domestic product for
the year also contracted.
The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
dropped 0.55 percent in December from November in
seasonally adjusted terms, a smaller fall than 0.80 percent
expected by the market.
Still, the index pointed to an economic contraction of 0.15
percent in the fourth quarter versus the previous quarter,
leading to negative growth of 0.12 percent in all of 2014.
The IBC-Br index is a gauge of activity in the farming,
industry and services sectors, tallying much of the economy
measured by gross domestic product figures released by the
national statistics institute known as IBGE. The institute is
scheduled to release fourth quarter GDP results on March 27.
A sharp drop in business and consumer confidence during
leftist President Dilma Rousseff's first term dented investment
and dragged down the once-booming Brazilian economy.
To regain the markets' trust, Rousseff has vowed to leave
behind some of the interventionist policies that scared off
investors in a second term that started in January.
Rousseff has started to rein in spending and raised taxes to
put Brazil's fiscal accounts in order, an adjustment that is
expected to further curb economic activity this year.
The looming threat of widespread energy and water rationing
and higher interest rates is also likely to damage an economy
that grew more than 4 percent a year in the last decade.
