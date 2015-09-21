BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz says welcomes dusting off of NAFTA
* Bank of Canada Governor says in era where will probably be some changes to trade architecture, welcomes "dusting off" of NAFTA
BRASILIA, Sept 21 A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell at a slower-than-expected pace in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, data showed on Monday.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.02 percent in July from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of ten analysts forecast a 0.35 percent decline in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
* Bank of Canada Governor says in era where will probably be some changes to trade architecture, welcomes "dusting off" of NAFTA
* Gordhan case against Guptas starts (Adds analysts, details, background)