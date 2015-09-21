BRASILIA, Sept 21 A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell at a slower-than-expected pace in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, data showed on Monday.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.02 percent in July from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of ten analysts forecast a 0.35 percent decline in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)