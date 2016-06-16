(Recasts with background, year-on-year decline)
BRASILIA, June 16 Economic activity in Brazil
rose in April for the first time in more than a year of severe
recession, but the razor-thin increase was smaller than analysts
had expected, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and
services sectors, rose 0.03 percent in April from March after
seasonal adjustments, the first increase since December 2014.
A Reuters survey of 18 analysts had forecast a 0.3 percent
increase in the indicator.
Brazil's economy is going through a second year of what
analysts estimate to be its worst recession in more than a
century. Activity fell 4.99 percent in April compared to the
same month a year earlier.
The IBC-Br data for April, despite being weaker than
expected, adds to signs that Latin America's largest economy
could stabilize later this year. A record cane crush propped up
industrial output in April, while stronger
supermarket sales offered vendors some respite after
months of losses due to high inflation.
