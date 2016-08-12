(Adds analyst comments and context)
BRASILIA Aug 12 Economic activity in Brazil
grew 0.23 percent in June compared to May, central bank data
showed on Friday, slightly above market expectations, in a sign
that the worst of a crippling recession could be over.
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 0.20 percent
increase in economic activity in June.
In the second quarter, activity contracted 0.50 percent
compared to the first three months of the year.
Still, many economists see the economy improving in the
second half of the year as confidence levels start to improve
under the government of interim President Michel Temer.
"We believe that the stabilization of the industrial sector
and a slowdown in the pace of contraction of retail sales and
services will improve activity results in coming months,"
economists with Sao Paulo-based bank Bradesco wrote in a
research note.
Temer, who replaced President Dilma Rousseff while she faces
an impeachment trial in the Senate, has vowed to staunch the
bleeding of the fiscal accounts that cost Brazil its coveted
investment-grade rating last year.
