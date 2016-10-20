(Adds data, analyst quote, context)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Oct 20 Economic activity in Brazil
fell in August at the fastest pace in more than one year,
central bank data showed on Thursday, stoking concern the
economy may not soon emerge from a two-year recession.
The IBC-Br index, a gauge of activity in the farming,
industry and services sectors, fell 0.91 percent in August
compared with the previous month after seasonal
adjustments, following a 0.18 percent fall in July.
The data marked the index's sharpest fall since May 2015. It
also came in weaker than the 0.69 percent drop forecast in a
Reuters poll.
Activity fell 2.72 percent from August 2015, the central
bank said, one day after it cut interest rates from a decade
high to bolster economic activity.
"Clearer signs that the current recession is being reversed
will probably come only in the fourth quarter of this year.
Growth, maybe just in 2017," Banco Fator chief economist Jose
Francisco Goncalves wrote in a note to clients.
While Thursday's data did not break down economic activity
by sector, the official IBGE statistical agency earlier reported
a steep drop in retail sales, industrial output
and services activity in August.
"We expect the economy to continue to face headwinds from
exigent financing conditions, a weak labor market, high levels
of household indebtedness, weak external demand, and
still-contained consumer and business confidence," wrote Goldman
Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos wrote of the IBC-Br data.
Economists in a global Reuters poll on Tuesday projected
Brazil's economy would only resume growth on a year-on-year
basis in the first quarter of 2017.
The central bank, in the statement accompanying Wednesday's
interest rate cut decision, reckoned economic activity had been
slightly below expectations in the short run. It said that was
probably due to "normal fluctuations at the current stage of the
business cycle."
"Available evidence is consistent with recent stabilization
of economic activity and with the possibility of a gradual
pick-up in economic activity," the bank said.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)