* IBC-Br falls 0.13 pct in January from December

* December growth revised down to 0.49 pct from 0.57 pct (Adds details, background)

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, March 26 Brazil's economic growth stalled in January, central bank data showed on Monday, underscoring the government's struggle to revive growth with aggressive interest rate cuts and tax breaks.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index , a closely watched proxy for gross domestic product data, fell 0.13 percent in January from December, the bank said on Monday.

The central bank also revised down December's month-on-month data to a rise of 0.49 percent from a previously reported increase of 0.57 percent.

The world's sixth largest economy grew 2.7 percent last year, well below its Latin American peers, as local manufacturers struggled with heavy taxation, high labor costs and a strengthening currency. Industrial output declined 2.1 percent in January from the month before.

President Dilma Rousseff has set higher growth as one of her government's priorities this year after the economy slowed sharply in her first year in office. In recent weeks, the government scrapped financial transactions taxes for certain companies' operations in order to spur exports.

The central bank cut the so-called Selic rate by a larger-than-expected 75 basis point in March to 9.75 percent, its lowest level in nearly two years.

The bank has said the rate will likely fall to near the historic low of 8.75 percent in coming months, helping the economy gain momentum in 2012 and 2013.

The central bank foresees 3.5 percent growth in 2012, while market analysts expect growth slightly below that mark. A central bank survey published on Monday showed analysts revised down their 2012 growth forecast to 3.23 percent from 3.3 percent the prior week. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)