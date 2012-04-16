* Central bank's IBC-Br slips for the 2nd month
* January's fall revised down to 0.18 pct from 0.13 pct
(Adds details, background)
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, April 16 Economic activity in Brazil
declined in February for the second month in a row, central bank
data showed on Monday, showing the Latin American giant is
struggling to regain steam even after five straight central bank
interest rate cuts since August.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
fell 0.23 percent in February from January, in a
result in line with median forecasts of a 0.2 percent fall.
The central bank also downwardly revised January's
month-on-month data to a fall of 0.18 percent from a previously
reported decrease of 0.13 percent.
Brazil's economy stalled in the second half of last year as
the global slowdown hit hard domestic manufacturers, who were
already struggling with currency gains, high labor costs and
infrastructure bottlenecks.
To help spur economic growth, the central bank has slashed
interest rates five times in a row since August. The bank is
expected to cut borrowing costs again this week to 9 percent,
just above an all-time low.
Industrial output rose 1.3 percent in February
from the month before, partially recovering the 1.5 percent fall
in January, Brazil's national statistics agency IBGE said
earlier this month. Overall manufacturing activity, however,
remained weak, with a decline of 3.9 percent from February 2011.
Policymakers have pinned hopes on the country's strong
domestic demand to spur growth. Retail sales jumped 9.6 percent
in February from the same month one year ago, but
slipped 0.5 percent from January.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)