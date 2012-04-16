* Central bank's IBC-Br slips for the 2nd month

* January's fall revised down to 0.18 pct from 0.13 pct (Adds details, background)

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 16 Economic activity in Brazil declined in February for the second month in a row, central bank data showed on Monday, showing the Latin American giant is struggling to regain steam even after five straight central bank interest rate cuts since August.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.23 percent in February from January, in a result in line with median forecasts of a 0.2 percent fall.

The central bank also downwardly revised January's month-on-month data to a fall of 0.18 percent from a previously reported decrease of 0.13 percent.

Brazil's economy stalled in the second half of last year as the global slowdown hit hard domestic manufacturers, who were already struggling with currency gains, high labor costs and infrastructure bottlenecks.

To help spur economic growth, the central bank has slashed interest rates five times in a row since August. The bank is expected to cut borrowing costs again this week to 9 percent, just above an all-time low.

Industrial output rose 1.3 percent in February from the month before, partially recovering the 1.5 percent fall in January, Brazil's national statistics agency IBGE said earlier this month. Overall manufacturing activity, however, remained weak, with a decline of 3.9 percent from February 2011.

Policymakers have pinned hopes on the country's strong domestic demand to spur growth. Retail sales jumped 9.6 percent in February from the same month one year ago, but slipped 0.5 percent from January. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)