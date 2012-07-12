* IBC-BR index down 0.02 pct from April, above forecasts
* Brazil's economic activity up 1.1 pct from year ago
* Data released one day after 8th interest rate cut in a row
* Better-than-expected data may signal recovery
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, July 12 Brazil's economy stalled in
May from the prior month but topped pessimistic market
forecasts, official data showed on Thursday, signaling that the
world's No. 6 economy could be on even footing to resume growth
in coming months after massive government stimulus.
The IBC-Br economic activity index, a gauge of
activity in farming, manufacturing and services, fell a
seasonally adjusted 0.02 percent from April, the central bank
said. The median estimate in a Reuters survey of seven analysts
was for a contraction of 0.5 percent.
The number came a day after the central bank chopped
interest rates for the eighth straight meeting to an all-time
low of 8 percent, keeping on an aggressive campaign started in
August 2011 to ease credit conditions.
That, combined with targeted tax breaks and credit
incentives to industries and consumers, has yet to reignite
Brazil's fading boom, analysts say.
But May's IBC-Br number provided a rare break in the
drumbeat of negative macroeconomic news for economic indicators
for the month, including a surprise contraction in retail sales
and sinking industrial output.
"Coincident indicators for June are pointing to an
improvement in June, which means that gross domestic product
could grow around 0.5 percent in the second quarter," said
Santander analysts in a research note.
Brazil's gross domestic product grew just 0.2 percent in the
first quarter versus the last quarter of 2011, marking the third
straight quarter of near-zero growth.
Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, is unlikely to grow
more than 2.5 percent this year, according to central bank and
independent analysts.
While that performance would be stronger than in
doldrums-plagued Europe, that GDP growth outcome for 2012 would
log Brazil's weakest annual performance in three years.
It is also a far cry from 2010's red-hot 7.5 percent
expansion that helped put Brazil in the radar of global
investors hungry to pour money into rapidly developing
economies.
MORE STIMULUS SEEN AHEAD
Following the release of the IBC-Br data for May, yields on
interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> fell slightly on the BM&FBovespa
exchange as traders kept their bets on forthcoming interest rate
cuts. Futures markets were also reflecting the shaky economic
outlook globally after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted more
stimulus is unlikely in the near future.
Most economists expect the bank to end its monetary easing
cycle with another rate cut of half a percentage point in
August, but acknowledge that more weak data could prolong the
rate-cutting drive.
Several emerging-market giants have seen their economies
slow in the second quarter as manufacturing activity eases,
casting doubts on the strength of their domestic demand as the
European debt crisis already hits appetite for their exports.
Even at a record-low of 8 percent Brazil continues to have
the highest benchmark lending rate among the BRICS group, with
the exception of India. The group also includes China, Russia
and South Africa.
China surprised markets last week with an interest rate cut,
its second in a matter of weeks, to bolster an economy that is
seen growing at its weakest pace in 13 years this year.
DATA REVISIONS
Brazil's IBC-BR economic activity in April was revised down
to a rise of 0.10 percent from a previously reported 0.22
percent gain, while March's figures were revised up to a 0.17
percent fall from a 0.61 percent slide, the central bank added.
Without considering seasonal factors, Brazil's economy rose
1.09 percent in May from the same period a year earlier.
For the first quarter, economic activity was revised to a
0.54 percent gain, versus the fourth quarter, from a previously
reported 0.49 percent rise.
Forecasts for the monthly fall ranged from 0.2 percent to
0.9 percent, according to the Reuters survey. Those estimates
were taken on Wednesday following a surprise plunge in retail
sales in May.
