* IBC-Br index shows activity rose 0.84 pct in April
* Results slightly above market forecast of 0.80 pct
BRASILIA, June 14 Economic activity in Brazil
rose slightly more than expected in April, central bank data
showed on Friday, signaling a better start for the second
quarter after lackluster growth at the start the year.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
rose 0.84 percent in April from March in seasonally
adjusted terms. The index for March was revised up to 1.07
percent growth from a previously reported 0.72 percent.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts was
for a rise of 0.80 percent in April for the index gauging
activity in the farming, industrial and service sectors.
After two years of subpar growth, the Brazilian economy is
still struggling as consumer spending slows and industrial
output remains sluggish.
The country's gross domestic product grew only 0.6 percent
in the first quarter from the previous one, surprising both
private economists and government officials who were expecting a
stronger rebound after a slew of stimulus measures.
Since then private economists have cut their average 2013
growth forecasts to 2.5 percent from 3.2 percent at the
beginning of the year, according to a central bank weekly poll.
The IBC-Br index has in recent quarters been out of sync
with quartelry gross domestic product figures published by the
national statistics institute. The index showed economic
expansion of 1.22 percent in the first quarter versus the prior
one.
The central bank's index rose a seasonally unadjusted 7.30
percent in April over the same month a year ago.