BRASILIA Dec 13 Economic activity in Brazil
rose more than expected in October despite a slowdown in retail
sales, official data showed on Friday, suggesting a slight
recovery after Latin America's top economy contracted in the
third quarter.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
rose 0.77 percent in October from September in
seasonally adjusted terms.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 20 analysts was
for an increase of 0.5 percent. The index, a gauge of activity
in the farming, industry and services sectors, had a minor
upward revision to 0.01 percent in September.
After accelerating in the second quarter, the Brazilian
economy shrank 0.5 percent in the third quarter versus the
second quarter as high inflation and dwindling business
confidence weighed on investment.
Economists expect the economy to grow again in the last
quarter of the year, but at a sluggish pace. The economy is
forecast to grow 2.35 percent this year, according a weekly
central bank survey.
Retail sales in Brazil expanded at the slowest pace in
seven months in October.
The IBC-Br index rose a non-seasonally adjusted 2.74 percent
over the same month a year ago.