By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, March 16 Brazilian economic activity
contracted slightly in January, a central bank index showed on
Monday, underscoring expectations of a recession this year.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.11 percent in
January from December, the bank said on Monday, below market
forecasts for a 0.01 percent increase.
Economic growth dropped 1.75 percent from January 2014,
according to the index, a gauge of farming, industry and
services activity seen as an advance indicator for gross
domestic product data, which is released quarterly.
According to analysts' expectations, as gauged in weekly
central bank surveys, the economy is seen sliding towards its
worst recession in 25 years.
Investment has plunged, with business confidence undermined
by a massive corruption probe at state-run oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
Government efforts to plug a growing budget deficit and
lower inflation, such as tax and interest rate hikes, have also
hindered economic growth, according to economists.
National statistics agency IBGE is set to release official
fourth-quarter GDP results on March 27.
