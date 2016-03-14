(Adds forecasts, background)
BRASILIA, March 14 A gauge of economic activity
in Brazil in January fell for the 11th straight month, official
data showed on Monday, indicating the country's recession
deepened at the start of the new year.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
fell 0.61 percent in January from the prior month,
the bank said. A Reuters survey of 13 analysts forecast a 0.10
percent increase in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the
farming, industry and services sectors.
The IBC-Br index is seen as advance indicator for the gross
domestic product figures released on a quarterly basis by the
country's statistics agency, IBGE.
Brazil's GDP is expected to shrink 3.5 percent in 2016,
following a 3.8-percent contraction last year, according to a
weekly central bank poll on Monday.
On an annual basis, January's IBC-BR index fell 8.12
percent from January 2015, the central bank said.
The economic crisis in Latin America's largest economy has
put the government of President Dilma Rousseff at risk. Hundreds
of thousands of Brazilians flooded the streets to protest on
Sunday, which could encourage Congress to impeach her, analysts
said.
