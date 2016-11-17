(Adds third-quarter data, comments)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Nov 17 Brazil's recession deepened in
the third quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday, adding
to pessimism that there would be no quick end to country's
two-year-long downturn.
Economic activity in Brazil fell 0.78 percent in the third
quarter from the previous one, compared with a decline of 0.42
percent in the second quarter, according to the IBC-Br index,
which takes the pulse of the agriculture, industry and services
sectors.
Brazil's recession - the worst in at least eight decades -
began in mid-2014.
On a monthly basis, however, the data showed a bright spot.
Economic activity rose 0.15 percent in September compared
with August, against a decline of 1.01 percent in
August versus the preceding month, the central bank said. A
Reuters poll of economists had forecast growth of 0.20 percent
in September.
The IBC-Br index is considered a leading indicator of
official gross domestic product data. Third-quarter GDP numbers
are due out on Nov. 30.
The recession has left 12 million people unemployed and
helped build support for the ouster of President Dilma Rousseff
in August after an impeachment trial.
The IBC-Br dip in the third quarter frustrated economists
who had predicted the economy would stabilize in the second half
of 2016 and pave the way for a moderate recovery in 2017. The
surprise election of President-elect Donald Trump has compounded
the bleaker scenario by fueling market volatility.
"Domestic growth drivers were already weak; global
uncertainty adds insult to injury," JPMorgan economists Cassiana
Fernandez and Vinicius Moreira wrote in a note as they revised
down their 2017 GDP growth forecast to 0.8 from 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and W
Simon)