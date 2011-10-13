* IBC-Br index falls in August, central bank says

* Economic activity index revised lower in previous months

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 Economic activity in Brazil slid in August from July with activity in previous months also weaker than first thought, data showed on Thursday, in the latest sign of a slowdown in Latin America's biggest economy.

The Brazilian central bank said its IBC-Br economic activity index BRIBC=ECI slipped 0.53 percent from July.

The July index was revised lower, to a gain of 0.34 percent from a previously reported 0.46 percent. The bank revised previous months down as well, with a fall in June now steeper.

The index is the latest sign that Brazil's economy is slowing. Economists now expect it to expand about 3.5 percent this year, down from earlier forecasts for around 4 percent.

Last year the economy grew 7.5 percent, its fastest clip in 24 years but a pace that analysts called unsustainable.

The central bank in August surprised markets with a cut in the benchmark Selic interest rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent, with policymakers citing an expected slowdown abroad.

Policymakers next meet on Oct. 18 and 19 and economists largely expect a cut in the Selic rate to 11.5 percent. (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer and Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)