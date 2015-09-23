BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's government is considering selling half of the minority stake owned by state airport operator Infraero in five major airport concessions to raise cash and reduce a budget deficit, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Infraero currently owns a 49-percent stake in airport concessions in Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Campinas. The potential sale would reduce Infraero's stakes to 25 percent, O Estado reported, citing one source with direct knowledge of the plan.

Spokespeople at Brazil's aviation ministry were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)