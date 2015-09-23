BRIEF-Fairpoint Group sees 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's government is considering selling half of the minority stake owned by state airport operator Infraero in five major airport concessions to raise cash and reduce a budget deficit, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.
Infraero currently owns a 49-percent stake in airport concessions in Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Campinas. The potential sale would reduce Infraero's stakes to 25 percent, O Estado reported, citing one source with direct knowledge of the plan.
Spokespeople at Brazil's aviation ministry were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer to buy fellow builder Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low.