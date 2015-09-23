(Add details, recent Reuters report on the matter)

BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's government is considering selling half of its minority stake in five major airports to raise cash and help plug a swelling budget gap, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

The government, through state civil aviation infrastructure agency Infraero, owns 49 percent of the five facilities, which are located in Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Campinas. It had sold majority stakes in them beginning in 2012.

Infraero would be willing to reduce its stake to about 25 percent, Estado said, citing one source with direct knowledge of the plan. Officials at Brazil's aviation ministry and Infraero were not immediately available to comment.

Last week, Reuters reported that a plan by engineering company UTC Engenharia SA to exit Aeroportos Brasil, an investment vehicle that owns 51 percent of Campinas-based Viracopos airport, could lead Infraero to sell part of its 49 percent stake in that property.

Infraero, which has a right of first refusal on UTC's stake in Aeroportos Brasil, could sell up to 39 percent of Viracopos, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Located between Sao Paulo and Campinas, Viracopos is one of Brazil's fastest-growing airports. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)