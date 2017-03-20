BRIEF-The9 Limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
SAO PAULO, March 20 Brazil's government plans levy a pension tax on rural workers to raise funds for the country's public pension system, Mansueto Almeida, Secretary for Economic Monitoring at the Finance Ministry, said at an event on Monday.
The new tax could be equivalent to less than 5 percent of the minimum wage, Almeida said. The Brazilian government has sent to Congress a bill to overhaul its pension system as it seeks to plug a widening budget gap. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises ULC announced that it has closed a CAD$10 million series A venture capital financing round Source text for Eikon:
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.