BRIEF-Nuance prices $350 mln offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 16 The impact of monetary policy on the Brazilian economy and prices is not less efficient than in the past, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Wednesday.
Araujo, director of economic policy, said at an event in Sao Paulo that monetary policy has worked adequately in Brazil.
Araujo's remarks come as some analysts question the real strength of monetary policy in Brazil after a year-long tightening cycle has so far failed to tame high inflation. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Comments from ECB officials temper euro (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)