BRASILIA May 7 The Brazilian government is considering selling new international debt with longer maturities, Treasury chief Arno Augustin said on Wednesday.

He also said that the central government has achieved its primary surplus goal of 28 billion reais ($12.53 billion) for the first four months of the year.

($1 = 2.2353 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)