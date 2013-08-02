BRIEF-Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders, noteholders
BRASILIA Aug 2 Brazil's central bank on Friday declared the extrajudicial liquidation of Belo Horizonte-based Banco Rural SA due to its poor financial situation and lack of viable plan to rescue the institution.
Banco Rural had 0.13 percent of the deposits of the Brazilian financial system, the central bank said in a statement.
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015