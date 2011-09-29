BRASILIA, Sept 29 Brazil's central bank expects markets to face extraordinary circumstances until at least the middle of 2013, central bank director Carlos Hamilton told reporters in Brasilia on Thursday.

Concerned that the world economy is weakening, the central bank on Aug. 31 unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate one-half a percentage point to 12 percent. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani in Brasilia; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)