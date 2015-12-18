BRASILIA Dec 18 President Dilma Rousseff has picked Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa, a leftist economist and her close aide, as Brazil's new finance minister and the announcement will be made later on Friday, a senior government official told Reuters.

Current Finance Minister Joaquim Levy is stepping down over a series of disagreements with Rousseff on economic policies. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto)