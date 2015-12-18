FOREX-Dollar wobbles vs yen as risk aversion permeates, RBA awaited
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar wobbled against the yen on Tuesday, buckling against its safe-haven Japanese peer as a risk-averse mood spread through the broader markets.
BRASILIA Dec 18 President Dilma Rousseff has picked Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa, a leftist economist and her close aide, as Brazil's new finance minister and the announcement will be made later on Friday, a senior government official told Reuters.
Current Finance Minister Joaquim Levy is stepping down over a series of disagreements with Rousseff on economic policies. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto)
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar wobbled against the yen on Tuesday, buckling against its safe-haven Japanese peer as a risk-averse mood spread through the broader markets.
--------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 4 CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM+3) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance Ministers Meeting (AFMM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Central Bank Governors Meeting (ACGM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM)