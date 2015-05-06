(Adds comments by planning minister, background on government's
finances)
BRASILIA May 6 Changes to laws that limit
pension and unemployment benefits could cost the Brazilian
government around 3.5 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in savings
this year, but more calculations are needed to measure their
impact, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Wednesday.
The measures proposed by the government were initially
expected to save around 18 billion reais this year in order to
meet its primary budget surplus goal. An initial vote on the
measures on Tuesday was delayed after disagreements among
lawmakers within the government's coalition in Congress.
Barbosa was called to a congressional committee to speak
about charges that the government improperly delayed payments in
recent years to bolster its primary savings result.
He denied the Federal Court of Accounts' finding that the
delay violated Brazil's fiscal responsibility law, and said that
the accounting measures were fully legal.
He said most of the deferred payments are now up to date and
that the government's fiscal policies are transparent.
The government of President Dilma Rousseff was harshly
criticized last year by market economists for accounting
maneuvers that artificially boosted fiscal savings after years
of lavish spending.
Congressional resistance to approving savings measures that
would put public accounts back in order could further dent the
confidence of investors and threaten Brazil's investment grade
rating.
($1 = 3.0460 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Matthew Lewis)