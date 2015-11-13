BRIEF-BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircrafts for $758.2 mln
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazil's national monetary council cut the limits to a subsidized lending program administered by state-run development bank BNDES, according to a statement released on Friday.
The country's main economic policymaking body said it set the limit to a program known as Inovação-Grandes Empresas to 445 million reais ($118 million), down from 452 million reais. It slightly raised the limit to a capital goods purchase program for small companies.
The council in October more than halved funds earmarked for a capital spending program known as PSI as part of the government efforts to roll back costly public subsidies.
($1 = 3.7709 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by John Stonestreet)
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by taxi owners and lenders accusing New York City and its Taxi and Limousine Commission of jeopardizing their survival by imposing burdensome regulations and letting the Uber ride-sharing service take passengers away.