SAO PAULO, March 23 The interest rate that Brazilian state development bank BNDES uses to lend money to local companies is unlikely to fall in the short term, bank president Luciano Coutinho said on Friday.

"We need to go through a transition period first, which includes a decline in short-term interest rates and inflation expectations," Coutinho said at an event in São Paulo.

BNDES charges borrowers interest in excess of the so-called TJLP rate, which is fixed at below-market levels every quarter. The rate is currently at 6 percent, below the central bank's benchmark overnight Selic rate that is now at 9.75 percent. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)