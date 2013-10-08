SAO PAULO Oct 8 Brazil's state development bank
BNDES has no plans for a "massive" sale of its equity stakes in
companies, as reported by local media on Tuesday, adding that it
is gradually scaling down its need for National Treasury money
to fund new lending.
The bank, wholly owned by Brazil's federal government, has
received no guidance from its controlling shareholder to dispose
of assets massively, according to a statement released on
Tuesday.
The statement came as a response to a Valor Econômico
report saying the asset sales could alleviate pressure on the
government to pump fresh capital into the lender.
Commenting on the report, the bank said that "it has not
contemplated the massive sale of its portfolio of equity
holdings and has not received any guidance from the Finance
Ministry in this respect."
BNDES is the main source of long-term corporate financing
in Brazil. The bank, through its investment unit BNDESPar, held
87.9 billion reais (about $40 billion) in stocks of some of
Brazil's largest companies as of June 30.
In its statement, the bank did not categorically rule out
sales of parts of its investment holdings.
"As it frequently does, the bank will continue to rotate
its investment portfolio, seeking to enhance profitability,
embracing the best management practices and avoiding triggering
pressures that could destabilize markets," it added.
A massive sale could drag down local equities, already among
the world's worst performers this year. The benchmark Bovespa
stock index shed 14 percent this year.
Valor said the government had not decided yet on the size
and timing of BNDESPar's asset sale, though it could happen by
year-end to allow the National Treasury to reduce a potential
capital injection into the bank to less than 20 billion reais.
The bank has been working towards reducing its need for
Treasury funds, and may look to do so more aggressively in
coming months, Valor reported citing unnamed sources.
The government, Valor said, is concerned that four years of
heavy public capital injections into state-run lenders might fan
a surge in public debt that force credit rating agencies cut the
nation's debt ratings.
Moody's Investors Service last Wednesday lowered its
outlook on Brazil's sovereign debt rating to "stable" from
"positive," following a Standard & Poor's decision in June to
lower the outlook on Brazil's rating from "stable" to
"negative."
BNDES' loans outstanding has more than quadrupled since
2005. [ID:nL1N0HR1XV}.
In August, the bank's president, Luciano Coutinho, said that
BNDES needed more capital to fund a projected surge of 22
percent in loan disbursements to as much as 190 billion reais.
BNDES has received about 300 billion reais in fresh capital from
the National Treasury since 2009, pushing up Brazil's public
debt.
The finance ministry declined to comment on the Valor
report.