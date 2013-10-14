SAO PAULO Oct 14 Brazil's National Treasury will inject less money into state development lender BNDES next year, in a plan that will allow the country's top source of long-term corporate loans to focus more on infrastructure financing, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Monday.

The Treasury has a target of phasing out annual capital injections into the BNDES "within a few years," Mantega said at a news conference in São Paulo. In addition, both the Treasury and the BNDES will slow lending to states, which might have to tap private-sector and state-run commercial lenders other than the BNDES for new financing, he added.