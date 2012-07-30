BRIEF-Greg Creed joins Whirlpool Corp board of directors
* Greg Creed joins Whirlpool corp board of directors
SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazil's state development bank BNDES plans to speed up the pace of loan disbursements through 2015 to help kick-start economic growth in Latin America's largest economy, a top official at the lender said on Monday.
The bank will disburse 8 percent more in loans per year through the next four years from a pace of about 6 percent now, BNDES President Luciano Coutinho said at an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Announce appointment of Brian Zatarain as chief executive officer, effective February 17, 2017, replacing Cristiano Melcher
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China