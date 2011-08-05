* BNDES' Coutinho recommends refraining from rate hikes
* Says chances are of a credit market seizure
* BNDES acted as lender of last resort during 2008 crisis
By Sergio Spagnuolo and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 5 Credit markets are on the
verge of a seizure similar to the one the world experienced in
late 2008 and led to the worst global recession in seven
decades, a top Brazil government official said on Friday.
The worsening of a debt crisis in Western Europe is
contaminating the U.S. markets, and is concentrating liquidity
on central banks -- a fact that could create a dearth of funds
in the world's biggest interbank markets, said Luciano
Coutinho, president of the state development bank BNDES.
Coutinho, who as BNDES chief helped provide local
commercial banks with cash at the height of the 2008 financial
crisis, urged the central bank to halt interest-rate hikes to
fight inflation. Policymakers raised borrowing costs for a
fifth time this year to the highest level since January 2009.
"We are on the verge of a situation that could replicate a
double-dipped recession, a tad different (from the one seen in
2008,) and a paralysis of credit in international markets,"
Coutinho said at an event in Sao Paulo.
Coutinho's remarks signal that government officials are
growing concerned over the impact of slowing economic growth
and uncertainty that has sparked a rout in global markets.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP has shed
about 15 percent in the past month, as a crisis of confidence
mounted in Europe and the United States. [ID:nN1E7731OC]
Rapid action by the BNDES almost three years ago helped
prevent a deep recession and instead paved the way for a rapid
recovery in 2009 and 2010.
When markets unraveled in 2008, the government instructed
BNDES to shore up debt-laden firms and foster mergers among
those facing bankruptcy, easing fears of mass layoffs and
company defaults in Latin America's largest economy.
The role of the BNDES was key to avert a complete paralysis
of local lending markets: in the six months through April 2009,
state banks led by the BNDES boosted corporate loans by 20
percent, while private-sector banks raised them by just 2.5
percent.
Coutinho does not expect a seizure in the commercial loan
markets in Brazil but said the government would act promptly if
this happened.
"If we faced a banking crisis and credit gets clogged, the
BNDES will have tools to expand credit with other state banks,"
he said.
