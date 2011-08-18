* BNDES has been reducing 2008-2009 emergency credit
* Bank also unlikely to help Petrobras raise money
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Brazil state development
bank BNDES [BNDES.UL] will likely not increase loans to the
private sector this year despite rising worries about a global
economic crisis, the bank president said on Thursday.
"There's no need for anything extraordinary, no package,"
BNDES President Luciano Coutinho said. "There's no expectation
for a double dip in the global economy."
Instead, he added, the bank will keep its original plan of
lending about 145 billion reais ($91 billion) this year, around
2010 levels.
BNDES ramped up emergency credit lines in the aftermath of
the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and is now withdrawing
that credit amid criticisms that its lending can distort credit
markets in Latin America's biggest economy
The bank is also unlikely to help state-controlled oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) raise funds for its ambitious $225
billion, five-year investment plan, Coutinho added.
BNDES is Brazil's main source of long-term corporate
credit. Slower credit growth could help ease upward pressure on
prices at a time when inflation in Brazil is running above the
government's official target range.
($1=1.5980 reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Luciana Lopez;
Editing by Gary Hill)