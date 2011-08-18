* BNDES has been reducing 2008-2009 emergency credit

* Bank also unlikely to help Petrobras raise money

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 Brazil state development bank BNDES [BNDES.UL] will likely not increase loans to the private sector this year despite rising worries about a global economic crisis, the bank president said on Thursday.

"There's no need for anything extraordinary, no package," BNDES President Luciano Coutinho said. "There's no expectation for a double dip in the global economy."

Instead, he added, the bank will keep its original plan of lending about 145 billion reais ($91 billion) this year, around 2010 levels.

BNDES ramped up emergency credit lines in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and is now withdrawing that credit amid criticisms that its lending can distort credit markets in Latin America's biggest economy

The bank is also unlikely to help state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) raise funds for its ambitious $225 billion, five-year investment plan, Coutinho added.

BNDES is Brazil's main source of long-term corporate credit. Slower credit growth could help ease upward pressure on prices at a time when inflation in Brazil is running above the government's official target range.

($1=1.5980 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Gary Hill)