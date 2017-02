RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 28 Brazil could sell global bonds in coming weeks, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said on Monday.

"I won't say how soon because we go by market conditions," Augustin said, saying that the sale could come "in the next weeks."

Brazil sold dollar-denominated global debt earlier this month, reopening a January 2041 bond. [ID:nN1E7A30N6]

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)