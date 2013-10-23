BRASILIA Oct 23 Brazil's government plans to sell an undetermined amount of new dollar-denominated debt due in January 2025, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

In addition to the offering, the government also plans to launch a repurchase of a combined $12.591 billion in global debt notes maturing in January 2017, January 2019, October 2019, January 2020, April 2024, February 2025, May 2027 and March 2030, the treasury said in a statement.

According to the statement, the goal for the transactions is to "improve the efficiency of the government's U.S. dollar-denominated yield curve."