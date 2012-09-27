BRASILIA, Sept 27 Brazil's central bank expects
the government to meet its full primary budget surplus target
this year, bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on
Thursday.
Three official sources told Reuters earlier this month that
Brazil is in danger of narrowly missing its budget goal, in
another sign that a long stretch of stagnation is causing the
government to relax its fiscal discipline.
The bank earlier on Thursday raised its inflation forecast
for 2012 to 5.2 percent from 4.7 percent previously. It also
slashed its economic growth estimate to a meager 1.6 percent
this year from 2.5 percent previously.