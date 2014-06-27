BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 10.502 billion reais ($4.77 billion) in May, the country's Treasury said on Friday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary surplus of 16.6 billion reais in April.

The central bank is scheduled to release on Monday the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance. ($1 = 2.2030 Brazilian Reals) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)