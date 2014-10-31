BRASILIA Oct 31 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 20.399 billion reais ($8.42 billion) in September, the country's Treasury said on Friday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 10.423 billion reais in August.

The central bank is scheduled to release later on Friday the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds in states and municipalities and some state-owned companies. It is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance. (1 US dollar = 2.4229 reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto)