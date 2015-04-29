BRASILIA, April 29 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 1.464 billion reais ($498 million) in March, less than half of what it posted a year ago, the country's treasury said on Wednesday.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a surprise primary deficit of 7.4 billion reais in February.

The country had a primary surplus of 3.2 billion reais in March of 2014.

The central bank will release the consolidated primary balance, which includes states and municipalities, on Thursday.

