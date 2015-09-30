BRASILIA, Sept 30 Brazil posted a primary budget
deficit of 7.310 billion Brazilian reais ($1.83
billion) in August, below market expectations, after a surprise
drop in public expenditures, central bank data showed on
Wednesday.
The primary budget had been expected to show a deficit of
14.45 billion reais in August, according to the median forecast
of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters, following a 10.01 billion
reais gap in July.
In the 12 months through August, the primary budget deficit
narrowed to an equivalent to 0.76 percent of gross domestic
product from 0.89 percent in the year ended in July.
($1 = 3.9837 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio
Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)