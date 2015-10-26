BRASILIA Oct 26 The size of Brazil's primary budget deficit in 2015 will depend on the interest payment by the government to state-run banks, the president's Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner said on Monday.

The government has given up on plans to deliver a small primary surplus this year as a deepening political and economic crisis weighs on federal revenue.

The deficit could climb to as much as 85 billion reais ($22.03 billion) this year, including the interest payments, government sources have told Reuters.

