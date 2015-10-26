BRASILIA Oct 26 The size of Brazil's primary
budget deficit in 2015 will depend on the interest payment by
the government to state-run banks, the president's Chief of
Staff Jaques Wagner said on Monday.
The government has given up on plans to deliver a small
primary surplus this year as a deepening political and economic
crisis weighs on federal revenue.
The deficit could climb to as much as 85 billion reais
($22.03 billion) this year, including the interest payments,
government sources have told Reuters.
($1 = 3.8580 Brazilian reais)
