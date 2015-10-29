BRASILIA Oct 29 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 6.932 billion reais ($1.78 billion) in September, according to Treasury data released on Thursday, the fifth straight monthly gap that widens what is expected to be the biggest annual shortfall on record.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, was expected to post a deficit of 14.6 billion reais, according to a Reuters poll of 9 economists. The government posted a primary deficit of 5.08 billion reais in August. ($1 = 3.8971 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)