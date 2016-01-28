BRASILIA Jan 28 Brazil's central government
posted a primary budget deficit of 115 billion reais ($28.01
billion) in 2015, according to Treasury data released on
Thursday, its largest shortfall ever as the government struggles
to shore up its accounts amid a crippling recession.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, had a primary
deficit of 60.727 billion reais in December, slightly above
market expectations for a gap of 59.5 billion reais.
The government posted a primary deficit of 21.27 billion
reais in November.
The large monthly deficit was due to the government's
decision to pay 56 billion reais that month in debt owed to
state-run banks.
($1 = 4.1056 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)