BRASILIA Jan 31 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 70.737 billion reais ($22.7 billion) in December, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The deficit was smaller than market forecasts for a shortfall of 78 billion reais and came after a budget deficit of 39.1 billion reais in November. ($1 = 3.1049 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)