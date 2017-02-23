BRASILIA Feb 23 Brazil's central government registered a primary budget surplus of 18.968 billion reais ($6.19 billion) in January, topping market expectations by a wide margin as policymakers seek to avoid another record budget gap this year.

The central government - which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank - had been expected to post a surplus of 7.9 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 economists.

