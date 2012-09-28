SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Brazil posted a consolidated
primary budget surplus of 2.997 billion reais in
August, the central bank said on Friday, well below analysts'
median forecast of 5.5 billion reais.
In the 12 months through August, the primary surplus, which
excludes debt servicing costs, was equivalent to 2.46 percent of
gross domestic product, down from the previously reported 2.51
percent in July.
The forecasts of nine analysts polled by Reuters ranged from
a surplus of 3 billion reais to one of 10.6 billion reais.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by
investors because it measures a country's ability to service its
debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures
before interest payments are taken into account.