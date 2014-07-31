BRIEF-Epsilon reports rights offering
* Epsilon Energy Ltd says expected that approximately C$25 million will be raised under rights offering
* Epsilon Energy Ltd says expected that approximately C$25 million will be raised under rights offering
March 15 Kuwait's foreign trade surplus expanded 57 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter after oil and gas prices partially rebounded, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday. KUWAIT FOREIGN TRADE Q4/16 Q3/16 Q4/15 (in mln dinars) Exports 4,118 3,622 3,471 Imports 2,424 2,239 2,390 Balance 1,693 1,383 1,082 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change i
LONDON, March 15 British finance minister Philip Hammond announced a tax policy U-turn on Wednesday as he scrapped a planned rise in an employment levy announced in a budget just a week ago, giving in to criticism that the hike breached his party election promises.