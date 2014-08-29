BRASILIA Aug 29 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 4.715 billion reais ($2.11 billion) in July, versus market expectations for a slight surplus, central bank data showed on Friday.

The primary budget, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, had been expected to show a surplus of 200 million reais, according to the median forecast of 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted a primary deficit of 2.1 billion reais in June. ($1 = 2.235 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)