BRASILIA, April 15 The Brazilian government
expects the economy to grow just above 1 percent next year while
inflation remains high, said a senior lawmaker who had a copy of
the government's 2016 budget guidelines.
The government again adopted recent market estimates in the
guidelines, an attempt to convince investors it is pursuing
realistic economic goals.
As expected, the government also set a primary budget
surplus equivalent to 2 percent of its gross domestic product
for next year, Senator Romero Juca told reporters.
The planning ministry later confirmed the estimates.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing Alonso Soto; Editing by
Ted Botha)