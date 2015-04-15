BRASILIA, April 15 The Brazilian government expects the economy to grow just above 1 percent next year while inflation remains high, said a senior lawmaker who had a copy of the government's 2016 budget guidelines.

The government again adopted recent market estimates in the guidelines, an attempt to convince investors it is pursuing realistic economic goals.

As expected, the government also set a primary budget surplus equivalent to 2 percent of its gross domestic product for next year, Senator Romero Juca told reporters.

