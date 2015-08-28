BRASILIA Aug 28 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 10.02 billion reais ($2.81 billion) in July, central bank data showed on Friday, in another monthly shortfall that threatens the government's already lowered fiscal goal for the year.

The primary budget had been expected to show a deficit of 7.2 billion reais in July, according to the median forecast of 9 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through July, the primary budget deficit widened to an equivalent to 0.89 percent of gross domestic product from 0.80 percent in the year ended in June.

($1 = 3.57 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)