SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff and Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, who met to discuss
the 2016 budget, did not discuss rumors that Levy was quitting
the government, Rousseff's chief of staff, Aloizio Mercadante,
said on Thursday.
Rousseff's institutional communications minister, Edinho
Silva, had earlier dismissed market rumors of Levy's departure.
Levy, an orthodox economist who enjoys the trust of markets,
canceled his trip to the G20 summit in Turkey on Thursday to
attend the budget meeting.
