SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, who met to discuss the 2016 budget, did not discuss rumors that Levy was quitting the government, Rousseff's chief of staff, Aloizio Mercadante, said on Thursday.

Rousseff's institutional communications minister, Edinho Silva, had earlier dismissed market rumors of Levy's departure.

Levy, an orthodox economist who enjoys the trust of markets, canceled his trip to the G20 summit in Turkey on Thursday to attend the budget meeting. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni;Editing by Steve Orlofsky)